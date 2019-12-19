|
|
Annie Mae Beckton Woodie
April 8, 1934 - Dec. 12, 2019
Funeral services for Mrs. Annie Mae Beckton Woodie, 85, will be 2PM Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Allen Chapel AME Church, 580 George W Engram Blvd. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5-8 PM today (Fri, Dec.20) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home and from 1 PM until service time at the church on Saturday. Mrs. Annie Mae Beckton Woodie, the daughter of the late Levi Phuse and Ethel Mae Hutchins McClenon was born April 8, 1934 in Wellborn, Florida. After a brief illness, she answered the Lord's call on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at her home. She was a born-again Christian and a member of Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church for 66 years. Mrs. Woodie graduated from Eustis Vocational School, June 4, 1951. She began her career in 1956 and furthered her education at Daytona Beach Junior College for nursing. Afterwards, she began working as a secretary of the Office of Alumni Affairs at Bethune-Cookman University from 1968-2006 (38 years). Mrs. Woodie was on the Board of Stewards until her health declined and she became an Emeritus on the board. She also was a member of the Tyrone L. Presley Lay Organization, Usher Board #2, the Glossie M. Beckton Missionary Society, and the Sophisticated Seniors of Daytona Beach. Mrs. Woodie was an energetic, very special person to her family, many students at Bethune-Cookman University and helped raise several children from the Pine Haven Projects. She was unselfish of her time and love to those who needed her. She was full of wisdom and advice to her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Levi Phuse and Ethel Mae Hutchins McClenon. She leaves to cherish her memories; sons: David Beckton, Los Angeles, CA, Deryl Beckton (Sansheka) and Dennis Beckton (Cathy), Daytona Beach, FL, and Dale B nieces,eckton (Serenia) West Palm Beach, FL; uncle: Willie McClendon; special cousin: Winnie Richardson; goddaughter: Daphane Barrs; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019