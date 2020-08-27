Annie Mae Porter-EvansJan. 2, 1927 - Aug. 16, 2020Annie Mae Porter-Evans, affectionately known as SugaDean, 93, born on January 2, 1927 in Wakulla County, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2020 in Holly Hill, FL from natural causes, surrounded by her family. Annie was predeceased by her parents Ben Porter & Louise Langston-Porter, husband Bob Evans, grandson Wesley Darby & great-granddaughter Zipporah Henry. She is survived by her three children, Samuel (MaryAnn) Darby, Bishop James (Frances) Darby, Annie (Supt. Emeritus Earl) Kelly; 19 Grandchildren, 39 Great grandchildren & 20 Great-Great Grandchildren. Annie was an active member of Community Church of God In Christ in Daytona Beach, FL until her health failed her. Annie loved helping people and would open her home to provide a safe haven for relatives, friends and strangers as well as prepare them a delicious meal. Annie enjoyed cooking which included baking during the holidays for her family. The highlight of Thanksgiving and Christmas was her homemade baked goods, such as fudge, cookies, pies and cakes. It gave her great joy to see the smiles on her grands' faces as she would bless each of them. She enjoyed shopping as she was a very fashionable woman. Fishing was indeed a hobby she enjoyed doing with her friends and family. She spent a lot of time in the boat enjoying the company of her sons. Viewing is today (Fri., Aug 28th) from 5 to 7 PM at Pinello Funeral Home, 1036 Derbyshire Road, Daytona Beach, FL. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11 AM at Greater Refuge Church Of Our Lord, 316 S. Adelle Ave., DeLand, FL 32720, Bishop James Darby, Pastor. Interment will follow at Daytona Memorial Park (Northside), 1425 Bellevue Ave., Daytona Beach, FL. Arrangement entrusted to Pinello Funeral Home.