Anthony Allen Rupp, 79, of Edgewater, died Saturday, June 20, 2020. Born in Exuma, Bahamas. Parents were Victor W. and Ruth Carroll Rupp. A United States Marine Corp veteran, he was a marketing owner/operator. Anthony loved sports, fishing, diving, traveling to the islands. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather that will be missed by all that knew him. Survivors include 3 sons: Michael Rupp, David Rupp, and Brian Rupp; 2 grandsons: Joshua and Justin Rupp; sister: Sandra Smith. He was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Leslie who passed away 2 years earlier. Graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at Sea Pines Memorial Gardens, Edgewater, with the Reverend Donald Shobert, officiating. Burial will follow immediately after service. Friends will be received on Friday June 26, 2020 from 12:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Settle-Wilder Chapel, New Smyrna Beach. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.