Anthony Arena
1934 - 2020
Anthony Arena
March 21, 1934 - July 23, 2020
Anthony J. Arena was born March 21, 1934 in Inwood, Long Island, New York, to Frank and Maria (Romanello) Arena. In 1959 he married Blanche Walsh. He retired from Eaton Corp., AIL Division, after 36 years, in 1991, as Supervisor, Industrial Arts Department. He was a Little League Manager for 8 years with the Farmingdale, NY Little League. He was also a volunteer at the Ormond Beach Memorial Hospital in Ormond Beach, FL, for 10 years and Volunteer Coordinator for the Ormond Beach Police Dept. for 12 years.
Anthony was predeceased by his parents, Frank & Maria Arena, his sister, Catherine Brunetta, and his brother, Joseph Arena. Anthony is survived by his wife of 60 years, Blanche Arena, his son, Robert J. Arena of Alpharetta, GA, his daughter, Jean M. Moody (Andrew) of Muscle Shoals, AL, his brother, Frank Arena (Barbara) of Holbrook, NY, his grandchildren, Jacquelyn Riker (Jonathan), Christopher Moody, Kevin Moody, and Jillian Arena, and his great-grandchildren, Caitlyn Burger, Nolan Riker, and Madison Riker.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jul. 29 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
