Anthony Arthur (Tony) Griffin
September 2, 2020
Anthony Arthur (Tony) Griffin, 77, of Port Orange, Florida, passed away on September 2, 2020. He was born in Pensacola, FL and lived the majority of his life in Chicago. Tony worked as a circuit board screener for manufacturing companies in Illinois. But his real passion was playing pool, drinking Budweiser with his circle of friends, and enjoying the laid back stress-free lifestyle. Those that crossed paths with Tony were always met with a warm smile and a hug that made you feel welcomed into his life. He was known as the guy who 'would give you the shirt off his back' to help. He was very proud of his Cherokee roots and was an avid Elvis fan. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Louise (née Piva) and his beloved daughters Pamela Fuit and her husband John Fuit and Michelle Griffin and her husband Will Smoley. He was the cool Grandpa to Johnny (Kristina), Eric (Jennifer), David (Taryn), and Kayla (Tyler) and he was the fun Great Grandpa (Grandpa Bud) to Kinslee, Jake, Kylie, Bexley, Mark, Brooke, Grayson, and Jordyn. He was the smooth Uncle Tony to Billy (Sue), Bob, Sandy, and Danny (Mariana). He was the brother-in-law to Angela Oetjens (Larry). There will be no visitation but a celebration of life later in the year. In lieu of plants or flowers, please make a donation in memory of Tony Griffin to your favorite charity
of choice. Today, let's raise a glass and celebrate Tony. As he would say, "I'll drink to that!"