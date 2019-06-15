Daytona Beach News-Journal Obituaries
|
Anthony C. Longo

Anthony C. Longo Obituary
Anthony C. Longo
06/11/2019
Anthony C. Longo, of Port Orange, passed away peacefully at home in the early hours of June 11, 2019. He was born in New Jersey to Joseph and Rose (Spina) Longo. Graduated from West Orange high school in 1956. Tony was a member of Local 68. He retired from Macy's in 1997. Survived by his wife, Barbara, 2 daughters, Gina (Dan) and Cynthia (Gerard), 2 grandchildren, Jeffrey & Kristin (Matt) and 7 step-children. Tony lived life to the fullest enjoying his trains, classic cars and cruising and listening to music. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to . You are invited to share your memories with the family at www.baldwincremation.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 15 to June 16, 2019
