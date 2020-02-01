|
Anthony "Tony" Caizza
Nov. 28, 1929 - Jan. 28, 2020
Anthony "Tony" Caizza, 90, of Palm Coast, FL (Formerly of Youngstown, OH), passed away on January 28, 2020. He was born on November 28, 1929 in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Lewis Caizza and Rosemary Modarelli. He was a graduate of East High School in Youngstown and attended Youngstown State University. Tony served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict. Upon his honorable discharge he became a firefighter with the city of Youngstown, Ohio. Tony was appointed to the fire department March 1, 1956, promoted to Engineer Sept 16, 1963, to Captain May 16, 1966, and to Battalion Chief Nov. 1, 1972 and retiring after 34 years with the rank of Assistant Fire Chief. In his younger years Tony was an excellent dancer and he enjoyed playing tennis and handball. Later in life Tony enjoyed playing golf and became a very skilled player but his greatest love in life was being with his beloved family. Donations in his memory may be made to the . Tony was preceded in death by his brother, Louis Caizza in 2017; daughter, Rosemary Caizza in 1977. Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Ann Caizza; children, Louise (Mark) Reda, Anthony (Patricia) Caizza, Mary Cerni, Betty Poffenberger; grandchildren, Candice, Jaclyn, Justin, James/Cameron IV, Amanda, Max, Mary Grace; 5 great-grandchildren and many more loving nieces, nephews, relatives and loving friends. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, February 22, 2020, 1:00PM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Palm Coast. Friends may visit in the memorial room from 12:00PM until time of service. Arrangements are in the trust and care of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020