Anthony Cortez, Sr.
September 16, 2019
Mr. Anthony Cortez, Sr., 66, of Daytona Beach, passed away on September 16, 2019. Originally from Bronx, NY, Anthony moved from Long Island, NY, to the Daytona area in 1987 with his loving wife of 45 years, Judy Cortez. He is survived by his son Anthony Cortez, Jr., and his daughters Danielle Ross (Paul), Peggy Cortez (Tony), Jennifer Cortez and Mary Cortez. Also left to cherish his memory are his brothers Joe Cortez (Eleanor) and Al Cortez (Kris), sister, Peggy Nichols along with 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Anthony successfully completed his college degree through Daytona State College in Accounting Technology Management. He earned certificates for Outstanding Academic Achievement and Deans List and Presidents Award. He loved spending time with his family and was a fan of the NY Yankees and Giants. He enjoyed attending Thrive Community Church.
Anthony was a successful business man, owner and operator of local restaurants. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 between 3-5pm at Port Orange Church of the Nazarene.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019