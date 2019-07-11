|
|
Anthony J. Bell
July 3, 2019
Anthony J. Bell, age 92, passed away on July 3, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Dolores for 50 years. Loving father of Dino and Michael (Pam). Loving grandfather of Cameron, Raquel, Julia, Jasmine and Ruby. Proud great grandfather of Sonny, Darby and Mila. Tony retired from General Motors after working there 30 years. He enjoyed 30 years of retirement in Florida and was an avid golfer. He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all of his many friends. A private celebration of Tony's life will be held in Florida in August and in Michigan in September. Details will follow. The family has asked for condolence messages to be mailed to Dean Bell at 6364 Old Coach Trail, Washington Township, MI 48094.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 11 to July 13, 2019