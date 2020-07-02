1/
A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Anthony J. Dondona, 97, of Palm Coast, Florida, who passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, will be held at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. A visitation will be held at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Anthony was born on December 26, 1922, in Irvington, New Jersey to the late Anthony Theodore and Ann (Laudano) Dondona. He served our nation honorably in the United States Army during World War II. Anthony was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for his bravery in combat. He attended the University of Virginia where he received his bachelor's degree. He was the Vice President of Midlantic National Bank, which is now PNC Bank. Anthony was a member of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church and loved the New York Yankees and golfing with his children. Anthony is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Marlene K. (Kohlhepp) Dondona; his sons, Robert Dondona, Thomas Dondona, David Dondona; daughters, Deborah Dondona (fiancé, Gerald A. Taylor), Lisa Faughnan; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Rosemary Kohlhepp. Anthony is preceded in death by his brother, Robert Dondona. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anthony's name to St. Jude's Children Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate. The family of Mr. Dondona entrusted the arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations.





