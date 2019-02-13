Home

Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home & Cemetery
511 Old Kings Road South
Flagler Beach, FL 32136
(386) 439-5400
Anthony Fennick
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home & Cemetery
511 Old Kings Road South
Flagler Beach, FL 32136
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home & Cemetery
511 Old Kings Road South
Flagler Beach, FL 32136
View Map
06/15/1995 - 02/09/2019
Anthony Joseph Fennick, 23, of Palm Coast, died Saturday, February 9, 2019 at AdventHealth Palm Coast. Anthony was born June 15, 1995 in Daytona Beach, a son of Michael and Erika Trivino Fennick. He grew up in Palm Coast, Richmond, Virginia, and El Paso, Texas. Anthony attended Indian Trails K -8, and graduated in 2013 from Prince George High School in Virginia. He enjoyed listening to music, fishing, and loved cooking, where he worked for several area restaurants. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his daughter. Anthony is survived by his mother and father, Erika and Dan Williams of Palm Coast; his daughter, Avangelee Fennick of Palm Coast; brother, Daniel Williams, Jr. of Palm Coast; Grandparents, Dora Trivino and Henry Fernandez of Palm Coast; Two Uncles, Carlos (Shannon) Trivino of Asheville, NC and Rick (Tina) Trivino of Colorado Springs, CO; Three cousins, Abel, Cyrus and Josiah Trivino all of Colorado Springs, CO. He was preceded in death by his Grandfathers, Julio Trivino, and Donald Williams. Family and friends will be received Friday from 4:00 – 6:00 PM at Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home, 511 Old Kings Road South in Flagler Beach, where a memorial service will be held at 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Anthony's name to Haven Recovery Center, 1251 N. Stone Street, DeLand. FL 32720. Condolences may be sent to www.craigflaglerpalms.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019
