Anthony "Tony" Keenan

April 28, 2020

Anthony "Tony" David Keenan, 1962-2020 (58), passed away on Tuesday, April 28th of an aneurysm. He leaves behind a huge family and friends who will always love and cherish his memory. A memorial service will be at Bushman Park in Port Orange on Saturday, May 16th from 1-4 pm.







