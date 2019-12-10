|
|
Anthony Leo Frassrand
Sep. 20, 1966 - Nov. 22, 2019
Anthony Leo Frassrand, resident of Los Angeles, CA, died at age 53 in LA on November 22nd, 2019. Tony is survived by his beloved wife Alba, his loving parents Margaret and Thomas "Hal" Frassrand, his siblings Thomas, Miechell, Tiffany, Brett, Tera; his nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Tony was born in Detroit Michigan September 20, 1966. He attended St Germain Catholic school, Bishop Gallagher high school, and the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida where he earned a dual major in broadcast journalism and finance. His education moved him to Atlanta, GA where he worked with CNN and Turner Network for many years. To further his career, Tony moved to Los Angeles CA where he was a successful producer/actor and TV host. In LA Tony met and married Alba on Malibu beach. He loved the outdoors, camping, hiking and music. Tony has friends throughout the world and never met a stranger. He was a man of great faith and dearly loved the Lord. The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 12:00PM (Noon) until 1:00 PM in the memorial room of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 4600 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast. A Funeral Mass celebrating his life will be held at 1:00 PM in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Flagler Palms Memorial Gardens, Flagler Beach. Arrangements are in the care and trust of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home.
