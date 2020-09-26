Anthony, Tony, Michael Coll

11/16/1926 - 09/09/2020

Anthony (Tony) Miichael Coll, Holly Hill, Florida peacefully passed away on Sept. 9th, 2020 to be with our Lord. While living at Gold Choice assisted living in Ormond Beach, FL. He had a lot of friends at Gold Choice who took care of him at the last stages of his life, nice people. Tony was born in Deluth, Minn. and moved to Holly Hill many moons ago. A Navy veteran during World War II, he was laid to rest at the Cape Canaveral Natl. Cemetery, Sept. 23, 2020. His wife of many years, Ione (Marasco) Coll preceded him in 2014. He is survived by a step son, Blair Marasco, two sisters, Valerie Seaquist of Meridianville, AL and Sheila Jamison of Mt. Airy, NC. First cousin Georgia Marschat of Wilmer, AL. Many grandchildren and relatives who he loved to talk about to his friend and buddy, Jerry LaPole. He would talk about exploits thru out the United States, movie stars in California and selling bibles in Texas and Mexico. . . . stories upon stories. He was an Antiques and Art Dealer across the USA. I do not know what else to say about my buddy Tony except he was a great guy and he will be missed. . .see ya Tony and God Bless, Jerry



