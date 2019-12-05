Daytona Beach News-Journal Obituaries
|
Services

Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations
One North Causeway
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
(386) 957-1693
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations
One North Causeway
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church
4000 S Atlantic Avenue
New Smyrna Beach, FL
View Map
More Obituaries for Antoinette Granieri
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antoinette Marie "Toni" Granieri

Antoinette Marie "Toni" Granieri Obituary
Antoinette (Toni) Marie Granieri
December 1, 2019
Our family Matriarch passed peacefully on December 1, 2019. She was surrounded by her family and friends. Toni was "The" Toni of Toni & Joe's Patio which she and husband Joe founded in 1958. She had many years of hard work and retirement and made many friends over the years. Toni was a member of the Council of Catholic Women at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church New Smyrna Beach. She can now join her husband Joe. Family members include her children Joseph Granieri, Jr (Sophia), Beverly Hesson, Bobby (Clary McCall), grandchildren Gina Granieri, Cari Temples, Amanda Dillon, Lawson Granieri, Robert Granieri, Jr, Jessica Mook, Melissa Fleming, and great grandchildren Emili Adams, Hannah Long, Josie Granieri, Aubrey Granieri, Zoe Granieri, Daniel Moscarelli, Sage Mook, Jeffrey Rinehart, Connor Dillon, Zoe Dillon, and Joseph Cole Fleming. Funeral Mass will be 10:00 AM Saturday, December 7 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church 4000 S Atlantic Avenue New Smyrna Beach FL 32169. The family will receive friends on Friday from 5 to 7PM at Baldwin Brothers Heritage Place 1 North Causeway New Smyrna Beach FL 32169. Share a memory with the family at BaldwinCremation.com.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
