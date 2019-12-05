|
Antoinette (Toni) Marie Granieri
December 1, 2019
Our family Matriarch passed peacefully on December 1, 2019. She was surrounded by her family and friends. Toni was "The" Toni of Toni & Joe's Patio which she and husband Joe founded in 1958. She had many years of hard work and retirement and made many friends over the years. Toni was a member of the Council of Catholic Women at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church New Smyrna Beach. She can now join her husband Joe. Family members include her children Joseph Granieri, Jr (Sophia), Beverly Hesson, Bobby (Clary McCall), grandchildren Gina Granieri, Cari Temples, Amanda Dillon, Lawson Granieri, Robert Granieri, Jr, Jessica Mook, Melissa Fleming, and great grandchildren Emili Adams, Hannah Long, Josie Granieri, Aubrey Granieri, Zoe Granieri, Daniel Moscarelli, Sage Mook, Jeffrey Rinehart, Connor Dillon, Zoe Dillon, and Joseph Cole Fleming. Funeral Mass will be 10:00 AM Saturday, December 7 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church 4000 S Atlantic Avenue New Smyrna Beach FL 32169. The family will receive friends on Friday from 5 to 7PM at Baldwin Brothers Heritage Place 1 North Causeway New Smyrna Beach FL 32169. Share a memory with the family at BaldwinCremation.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019