R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
386-253-7686
Calling hours
Friday, May 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Master's Domain Church of God in Christ
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Master's Domain Church of God in Christ
April Angela Wilson
07/20/1956 - 05/09/2019
Funeral Services for Mrs. April Angela Wilson, 62, who passed on May 9, 2019 will be 2 PM, Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Master's Domain Church of God in Christ. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5-8 PM today (Fri, May 17) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home and from 12:30 PM until service time at the church on Saturday. Mrs. Wilson was born to the late O.D. and Bessie Wilson of Haines City, FL on July 20, 1956. April was a 1974 graduate of Haines City High School. She worked for over 35 years in hospitality at different assisted living and nursing homes in Polk & Volusia Counties. In 2012, she met her companion, Juliette and a blended family was created; children, Julian, Justin, J'Hans, J'Hannah, Rickey, J'Neva, and Malachi, a grandchild; Aydin. She is preceded in death by: her parents; siblings, O.D., Jr., Syvlia and Dr. Neva Wilson; and a nephew: Dwight Wilson. She is also survived by 6 siblings, Flora, Monta, General (Wilhemena), James (Jacqueline), Victoria and Victor; siblings in love, Joyce (Henry) and Joseph (Sharon), a host of nieces and nephews; a host of extended family including the Butts and Badie families, cousins and co-workers. Share condolences at www.rjgainousfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 16 to May 17, 2019
