Aramenta Leona McCaskill
05/17/2019
Funeral Services for Mrs. Aramenta Leona McCaskill, 84, Daytona Bch, who passed on May 17, 2019, will be 2 PM, Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Apostolic Faith Temple, 300 Milford Place, New Smyrna Bch, FL. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5-8 PM, today (Fri, May 24) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home and from 12:30 PM until service time at the church on Saturday. Mrs. McCaskill was born in New Smyrna Bch and a graduate of the former Chisholm High School. She attended the Smiley Business College, majoring in Business Management, Bookkeeping and the early stages of data processing. She retired from the News Journal after many years. She spent her days after retirement working with her ministry of helping people. She enjoyed attending church events, traveling, gardening, singing, and cooking. She is survived by her children, Elijah Glenn (Barbara); Sibyl Davis, King David McCaskill, Jr. (Sheila); Pharisha Evans; Deborah McCaskill and Robert McCaskill; Regina Walker; Anthony McCaskill, Octavia Hollinger (Slade), Pierre Louis, and Davidka McCaskill; a sister: Mirian Cooper (Ron); 2 brothers, Bruce Johnson and John Johnson; 17 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, John McCaskill, sisters-in-law, Sue Willis, Connie Barrs and Sylvia Hampton. Share condolences at www.rjgainousfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 23 to May 24, 2019