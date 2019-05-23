Home

POWERED BY

Services
R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
386-253-7686
Resources
More Obituaries for Aramenta McCaskill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aramenta Leona McCaskill

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Aramenta Leona McCaskill Obituary
Aramenta Leona McCaskill
05/17/2019
Funeral Services for Mrs. Aramenta Leona McCaskill, 84, Daytona Bch, who passed on May 17, 2019, will be 2 PM, Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Apostolic Faith Temple, 300 Milford Place, New Smyrna Bch, FL. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5-8 PM, today (Fri, May 24) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home and from 12:30 PM until service time at the church on Saturday. Mrs. McCaskill was born in New Smyrna Bch and a graduate of the former Chisholm High School. She attended the Smiley Business College, majoring in Business Management, Bookkeeping and the early stages of data processing. She retired from the News Journal after many years. She spent her days after retirement working with her ministry of helping people. She enjoyed attending church events, traveling, gardening, singing, and cooking. She is survived by her children, Elijah Glenn (Barbara); Sibyl Davis, King David McCaskill, Jr. (Sheila); Pharisha Evans; Deborah McCaskill and Robert McCaskill; Regina Walker; Anthony McCaskill, Octavia Hollinger (Slade), Pierre Louis, and Davidka McCaskill; a sister: Mirian Cooper (Ron); 2 brothers, Bruce Johnson and John Johnson; 17 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, John McCaskill, sisters-in-law, Sue Willis, Connie Barrs and Sylvia Hampton. Share condolences at www.rjgainousfuneralhome.com.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 23 to May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now