Arbutus Carr Hannans
May 14, 1953 - November 1, 2019
Funeral services for Mrs. Arbutus Carr Hannans, 66, who passed on Friday, November 1, 2019 will be 2 PM Saturday, November 9, 2019 at RJ Gainous Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5-8 PM today, (Fri, Nov 8), at RJ Gainous Funeral Home and from 1 PM until service time at the Funeral Home on Saturday. Mrs. Arbutus Carr Hannans, affectionately known as "Mambo" was born on May 14, 1953, and departed this earthly life on November 1, 2019. Born into a family of educators, Arbutus attended schools in the Volusia County School District and went on to graduate from Bethune-Cookman College (University) in 1973 as Summa Cum Laude with a B.S. degree in Psychology. She attended classes at the University of Florida in Gainesville, FL with credits toward a Master's degree. Arbutus hobbies included dancing and she was an avid reader. She was a social advocate during her early years and loved to keep up with politics. School in 1975. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ms. Lenora Carr Morrison; sister: Ms. Charlesetta Carr Simpson; favorite aunt: Mrs. Dorothy Y Carr; uncle: Mr. Richard "Dick" Mulberry. Those left to cherish her memory, her daughter: Kelli Carr; son: Michael Thompkins; grandchildren: Stevan Carr, Stevano Carr, all of Daytona Beach, FL, Lawrence Davis, Jr. and Bobby Byrd, Jr.; a niece: Tracee S. Johnson; nephew: Tavore Simpson, both of Orlando, FL; other relatives and friends.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019