Archibald C. McInnis, Jr. 95 of DeLeon Springs, FL passed away December 3, 2019. He was born in DeLeon Springs, FL on October 26, 1924 and served in the United States Navy. He was a member of First Baptist Church of DeLeon Springs, FL and the Earl Brown Dance Band in DeLand, FL. He was predeceased by his wife of 37 years, Jeannette. Survivors include his son Julian McInnis of DeLand, FL; daughter Racheal McInnis of St. Augustine, FL; brother William A. McInnis of Columbia, SC; sister Barbara McInnis-Vu of DeLeon Springs, FL and grandsons Ryan Flannery and Jason McInnis. A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 14th at 11am at First Baptist Church of DeLeon Springs, FL. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the DeLeon Springs Community Association, Inc.'s Merit Scholarship Fund. Checks can be made payable to the DeLeon Springs Community Association, Inc. (DSCA, Inc.) and mailed to PO Box 271 DeLeon Springs, Florida, 32130. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge of arrangements.
