Areta E Clinton
10-18-1932 - 04-19-2019
Areta Clinton, 86, of Oak Hill FL peacefully passed away at home surrounded by her five children, Roberta (Bobbi) Baker-Hughes (Gilbert) of Kansas City MO, Robert Clinton of Edgewater FL, Debra Prevatte (David) of Mulberry FL, Kyme McFadden, (Richie) of Altamonte Springs FL, James Clinton (Joan) of Houston TX and her loyal companion Smidget. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. Born in Cleveland OH, she was a avid world traveler, motorcycle rider and crocheter. She moved to the Oak Hill Florida area shortly after eloping with her late husband Robert Clinton Jr. Areta was an LPN giving up that career to raise her children and later returning to work at Cape Canaveral. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. A Memorial service and Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019