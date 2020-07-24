Arleen Ruth Weintraub

July 29, 1955 - March 15, 2020

Arleen Ruth Weintraub passed away on March 15, 2020 of natural causes in her home at Margaritaville, Daytona, FL. Previously, she was a resident of Miami Beach for 30 years. Arleen grew up in Miami. She graduated from the University of Florida with a Masters in Urban Planning from UF's School of Architecture. Her successful career began with the City of Miami. She rose to Assistant Director of Dept. Development. Among her elite projects: Parrot Jungle transitioning to Jungle Island, Bayside Marketplace, Watson Island Japanese Garden, Federal Courthouse. Arleen retired from the City of Miami at a young age and continued her planning expertise at North Bay Village, Coral Springs and Palmetto Bay. The essence of Arleen was the special way she related to people of all ages. Her friendships lasted throughout her life. She enjoyed organizing, with detail many holiday feasts, birthday parties, weddings, bridal and baby showers. Arleen had a variety of interests: love of animals, historic preservation, studying and collecting antiques, traveling around the world with friends and family, music, cultural events and riding around South Beach on her Vespa. She was generous, caring and had the desire to make each situation better. She and friends thought of each other as family. Arleen was predeceased by parents Ida and Jerry Weintraub and brother Gary Weintraub. She is survived by brothers Marvin and Hal Weintraub; niece Reina Ponsetto and cousin Paula Saltzman (Alan). A private family service was held at Mt. Nebo Kendall. A celebration of Arleen's life will be announced at a later date.



