|
|
Arlen Schneider
6-28-1937 - 6-26-2019
Arlen Alden Schneider, 81, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 26th, 2019. Arlen lived a life full of love, family, friends, and happiness. He is predeceased by his wife Kathleen and his daughter Pamela. He is also predeceased by brothers Rohe, Jr. and Daniel. Art is survived by his sons Arlen (Elaine) and Scott (Jill), his sisters Marie Donovan and Jacquelyn Revette, his brothers Stacy, Garry, and Francis, 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on August 5th, 2019 at 2 pm at All Saints Lutheran Church, 751 Dunlawton Avenue, Port Orange, Fl, 32127.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 31 to Aug. 4, 2019