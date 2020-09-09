Arlene Downey

Jan. 10, 1936 - Sept. 6, 2020

Arlene Downey passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 6 at home surrounded by her family. Arlene was born in Brooklyn, New York to Charles and Teresa Brown. In 1964, she, with her beloved husband, Liam, moved to Ormond Beach. Arlene will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor, weekly completion of the NY Times crossword puzzle and unconditional love of her family. She made all feel welcome and at home. Mom was gentle but nobody's pushover. Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Teresa Brown, her sister Wilma, brother Charles, sister-in-law Geraldine Mills and the love of her life, her best friend and husband, Liam Downey. Arlene is survived by her brother Arthur and sister-in-law Jaqueline Angelone, (Dominic), her children Deirdre Keeler (Kevin), Denise Gramm, (Roger), Liam Downey, Teresa Downey, Megan Ortolan, (Dino) and her grandchildren Dylan and Sullivan Keeler, Katie, Nick and Taylor Ortolan. Arlene will be greatly missed by all. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Kindred Hospice, 4861 Palm Coast Parkway-NW, Unit 3, Palm Coast, Florida 32137. Volusia Memorial Funeral Home-Ormond is in charge.



