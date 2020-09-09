1/1
Arlene Downey
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arlene Downey
Jan. 10, 1936 - Sept. 6, 2020
Arlene Downey passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 6 at home surrounded by her family. Arlene was born in Brooklyn, New York to Charles and Teresa Brown. In 1964, she, with her beloved husband, Liam, moved to Ormond Beach. Arlene will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor, weekly completion of the NY Times crossword puzzle and unconditional love of her family. She made all feel welcome and at home. Mom was gentle but nobody's pushover. Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Teresa Brown, her sister Wilma, brother Charles, sister-in-law Geraldine Mills and the love of her life, her best friend and husband, Liam Downey. Arlene is survived by her brother Arthur and sister-in-law Jaqueline Angelone, (Dominic), her children Deirdre Keeler (Kevin), Denise Gramm, (Roger), Liam Downey, Teresa Downey, Megan Ortolan, (Dino) and her grandchildren Dylan and Sullivan Keeler, Katie, Nick and Taylor Ortolan. Arlene will be greatly missed by all. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Kindred Hospice, 4861 Palm Coast Parkway-NW, Unit 3, Palm Coast, Florida 32137. Volusia Memorial Funeral Home-Ormond is in charge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Volusia Memorial Funeral Home
548 North Nova Road
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
3866735373
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved