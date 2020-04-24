Home

Arlene Hiss
June 17, 1932 - April 22, 2020
Arlene Hiss passed away peacefully at the age of 87. Arlene is survived by her predeceased husband, Frank Sr of 53 years and she leaves behind six children CarolLynn Greve (Jack), Harry Hiss (Maria), Vicki Kinderdine (David), Frank Jr, Larry Hiss (Lori), Steve Hiss (Dina) 17 grandchildren, and 21 great grandchildren. Arlene loved the outdoors and nature such as camping, gardening, playing music, reading her Bible, going to church and being with family, She was well loved and will be greatly missed
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
