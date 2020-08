Arlene R. BoydSept. 2, 1933 - August 19. 2020Arlene R. Boyd, 86, of Deltona, passed away on August 19, 2020. She was born on September 2, 1933 in Milwaukee, WI. Arlene was the former administrator of Bram Towers in Sanford, FL for 35 years. She was a United States Air Force veteran. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Journey's End Animal Sanctuary, Deland, FL. For the full obituary, you may visit www.Baldauffuneralhome.com