Armand A. Chiffon06/18/1935 - 07/15/2020It is with great sadness, we share the passing of our beloved husband, father, and grandfather Armand A. Chiffon on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at his home in Daytona Beach Shores, FL. Armand was born in Erie, PA on June 18, 1935 to the late Elena (Savelli) and Emory (Bub) Chiffon.Armand graduated from Millcreek High School in 1953. He enlisted in the Army in 1957 and served until 1959.Armand met June while in the Service and they married in 1958 and were happily married for 61 years. Armand and June moved back to Erie and raised 4 wonderful sons.He worked at Erie Press Systems for 32 years and retired with June to Daytona Beach Shores in 1997. During his retirement, Armand enjoyed spending time with this family, golfing, playing poker and cars.Armand is survived by his wife June, sons Mark (Debbie), Dean, Scot (Lisa) and Lee (Stacy), sister Mary Lou Timpano, grandchildren Phillip, Bradley, Kayla, Bryan, Anthony, Jacob, Nathan, Justin and Sarah and great children, Zya and DeziArmand was preceded in death by daughter Michelle and grandson, James ChiffonFuneral Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.