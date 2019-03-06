|
|
Arnett Siers
10/10/1942 - 03/01/2019
Arnett Siers, age 76, of New Smyrna Beach, died Friday, March 1 at Advent Health New Smyrna Beach. Born in Cullman County, Alabama, Mrs. Siers came to this area in 1991 from Minnora, West Virginia. She retired as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Oceanview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, New Smyrna Beach. An avid photographer, she was a renowned cook and enjoyed sewing and gardening.
Survivors include a son, Randall (Crystal) of Rockwell, North Carolina; daughters, Rhonda Siers of Minnora, West Virginia, and Robin (Nathan) Bare of Concord, North Carolina; brother, Wenford (Sylvia) Hood of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; sisters, Helen Murphy of Kissimmee, and Shirley White of Edgewater; grandchildren, Calvin Nicholas, Jr. of New Smyrna Beach, Amanda Lockhart of Orma, West Virginia, and Shadrach Sier of Rockwell, North Carolina; and 9 great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 9 at Settle-Wilder Chapel, with her son, the Reverend Randall Siers, officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to , 2180 W. State Road 434, Suite 1100, Longwood, FL 32779.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019