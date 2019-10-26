Home

Arnold Andrew Fedie


1931 - 2019
Arnold Andrew Fedie Obituary
Arnold Andrew Fedie
Nov. 11, 1931 - Oct. 23, 2019
A Mass of Christian burial celebrating the life of Arnold Andrew Fedie, 87, of Palm Coast, FL, who passed away on October 23, 2019, will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation before mass in the memorial room from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. A visitation will be held at Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Interment will be held at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery with military honors at a later date. Arnold is survived by his wife, Gloria; his 9 children, Shelly (Samuel) Mandello, Janice Buelow, Wanda (John) Frew, Maria (Randall) Nielsen, Tammy (Gary) Patnou, Kris (Peggy) Fedie, Paul Fedie, Neal (Taina) Fedie, Julianne (Bob) Lieb; stepchildren, Marilou (Roger) Laigo, Joef Bernales, Gladys (James) Propes, Glorilie (Floridel) Valera; sisters, Verena Sapp, Doris Drier, Rosemarie Richardson, Helen Feeny, LaVina (Gord) Gifford, Donna Heit, and Annette (Dan) Schwab; sister-in-law, Arlene Fedie; brothers, Francis (Peggy) Fedie, Daniel (Sue) Fedie, Henry (Brenda) Fedie, and Robert (Audrey) Fedie; first wife, Jean Fedie; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; special cousins, Jack and Carole Komro. Arnold is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Annabel Fedie; brother, Tony; son-in-law, Steve Buelow; brothers in law, Francis Nehl, Ron Sapp, Ron Drier, Dean Richardson, Jim Feeney, and Don Heit. The family of Mr. Fedie entrusted the arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations. For online condolences and full obituary please go to www.clymerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
