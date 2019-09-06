|
Arnold Christopher Anderson, MSW
April 26, 1968 - August 30, 2019
Beloved husband, father, son, brother, counselor, coach and friend entered into eternal peace Friday August 30. Arnold was born in Jamaica, Queens and grew up in Stony Book, NY. Arnold played lacrosse at Ward Melville HS, won MVP in CYA basketball and enjoyed fishing. Arnold graduated with a BS in English Literature from Hartwick College (captain of varsity lacrosse) and a Masters in Social Work from Stony Brook University, NY. He started helping children in need when as a teenager working for Little Flower in Long Island, NY. He continued to follow his passion to support and counsel troubled children as a therapist and leader in local, state and governmental agencies throughout Connecticut, South Carolina and Florida. He is Founder/President of Inspiring Our Youth A – Game a non-profit organization in Palm Coast, Fl. Arnold is survived by his wife Denise, children Alex and Jessica, parents Edgar and Gloria, brothers Malcolm and David, uncle and Godfather (Stephen), aunt (Bettye) many cousins, nephews, nieces and friends. He will be sorely missed by all who have ever met him. Memorial service will be held at 3:00PM on Saturday September 7, 2019 at St. Thomas Episcopal Church 5400 Belle Terre Pkwy FL 32137. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019