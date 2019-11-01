Home

Arnold George Wilson


1920 - 2019
Arnold George Wilson Obituary
Arnold George Wilson
Nov. 5, 1920 - Oct. 23, 2019
Arnold George Wilson, 98, of Palm Coast, passed away peacefully on Wednesday October 23, 2019 at his residence. The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday November 5, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Palm Coast, 6050 Palm Coast Parkway NW. A Visitation will be held from 10:00am until the Service begins at 11:00am also at the Church. Interment will be held after the repast in Daytona Memorial Park, 1425 Bellevue Avenue, Daytona Beach. He was born on November 5, 1920 in Mandeville, Jamaica, West Indies to the late William George and Rubena Marsden Wilson. Arnold was a member of The Jamaica Home Guard and later served in the Royal Air Force in England during World War II. Employment spans over Kingston Ice Making Company and Banana Industry Insurance Board. He and his family migrated to the United States in 1967 where he retired from Bank of New York in 1990. He retired to Florida in 1991. Arnold was very active volunteering his service in the St. John's Ambulance Brigade and the Florida Disaster Relief. Arnold is survived by his wife, Dorothy Wilson, of 75 years; Sons, Trevor, Denis and Christopher Wilson; Daughters, Helen and Jeannette; Twenty Grandchildren, Thirty-Six Great-Grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Arnold's memory to The First Baptist Church, Christian Academy Scholarship Fund, 201 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, FL 32110. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
