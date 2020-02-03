|
|
Arnold Lee Finch
July 10, 1940 - January 30, 2020
Arnold Lee Finch (79) of Lake Helen, Florida passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on January 30, 2020. Arnold was born on July 10, 1940 in Cass City, Michigan.
Arnold is predeceased by his parents Wesley and Jean Finch, brother, Kenneth Finch, and sister, Donna Enriques. Surviving are Alice Finch, his wife of 60 years. Arnold was a devoted husband to Alice; she was the love of his life. Only death could separate them. His Sister, Karen Harvey of Wellston, Michigan. His children Lisa (Gary) Webb, Linda (Bob) Fellows, and Timothy Finch. Five Grandchildren Jessyca (Aaron) Ouye, Matthew (Melody) Webb, John Muschaweck, Andrew (Ashleigh) Webb, Alissa (Rob) Trost. Also surviving are 11 great grandchildren and one soon to arrive. Arnold was a proud Marine, serving his nation from 1958-1966 during the Korean conflict. Semper Fi! Arnold worked from 1959 – 1999 for Marine Midland Bank in Johnson City, New York. Starting as a teller, Arnold retired as a Vice President of multiple branches. He loved serving his customers and making a positive difference in the community. In his spare time, Arnold worked as a security guard, house painter, and antique dealer which made vacations and special events possible. His work was always done with his family in mind, never neglecting his responsibility of being a great dad. Arnold served his community and church in many ways. He was President of the Johnson City Rotary Club, and recognized Paul Harris Fellowship recipient. He was a Lake Steere Club member and served as President. Arnold served his church teaching, leading, pulpit speaking, treasurer, usher, media, and wise, Godly encouragement. He loved his church, so words fail to describe Arnold's unwavering devotion to Jesus Christ and His church.
Arnold was beloved by all who knew him. He was "THE BEST" in every relationship he held. His family and friends are broken hearted to lose him, yet each receive strength knowing he is home with his Savior. A service will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020, 11:00am at the Deland Church of The Nazarene, with a visitation at 10:00am. Pastors Peter Migner and Gary Webb will officiate. An additional memorial service will be held in Oxford, New York on a date to be announced. Condolences may be forwarded to www.baldwincremation.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020