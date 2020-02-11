|
|
Arthur F. Lueders
Arthur Frederick Lueders, age 85, a longtime resident of Daytona Beach, Florida died on February 1, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on September 14, 1934 in St. Paul, Minnesota to the late Arthur and Hertha Lueders. Arthur graduated in 1952 from Shattuck-St. Mary's and is a graduate of the University of Minnesota. Survivors include his sister-in-law, Ann Rockwell Lueders of Gainesville, VA. Also surviving are numerous dear nieces, nephews, grand nieces, and grand nephews. He is proceeded in death by his twin brother, Dirk Henry. The family will receive friends on February 21, 2020 at 12:30 PM at Lohman Funeral Home, 1423 Bellevue Street, Daytona Beach, FL, with a graveside service to follow at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of a donation to: World Wildlife Fund https://support.worldwildlife.org/.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 16, 2020