Arthur Francis Jones, IIJune 2, 2020Arthur "Art" Francis Jones, II, went to be with The Lord on June 2, 2020 after 94 years of hard work, humble living, simple pleasures in the great outdoors, and dutiful, loving service to his family, friends, and community of Daytona Beach and beyond. He is survived by his wife of 69 wonderful, life-changing years, Carolyn Carleton Jones, as well as his four children and their spouses (Allison Jones Vogler and Jim Vogler of Richmond, Virginia; Carleton and Mandi Jones of Daytona Beach, Florida; Laura Jones Heisler and Gary Heisler of Virginia Beach, Virginia; Marilyn Jones Herold and Dr. Kurt Herold of Richmond, Virginia). Art also was blessed with five grandchildren and one grandchild-in-law (Amelia Vogler of Brooklyn, New York; Erica Vogler Warren and Jack Warren of Nashville, Tennessee; Coleman Hoyt of Denver, Colorado; Leslie Heisler and Suzanne Heisler [deceased] of Virginia Beach, Virginia). Art emphasized lifelong learning after he attended Presbyterian College before enlisting in the United States Navy during World War II, as well during his enrollment at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he was a member of The Kappa Alpha Order (fraternity) and met his sweetheart, Carolyn, who was a member of Chi Omega (sorority). Even after his frivolous college years, he could not escape his love for college football and found his new hometown team, the University of Florida Gators, as a long-time season ticket holder; he was also a member of The Quarterback Club, further fueling his passion for the sport at the collegiate level, with some friendly competition sprinkled in as well. The family will miss Art's quick wit & candor, as well as special ways of communicating via abbreviations and acronyms, a carryover from his honorable naval service and his formative, illustrious career of more than 40 years as a financial advisor/planner and stock broker for Thompson McKinnon. Art was more than simply a provider for his family: He provided for his communities in immeasurable ways as a proud member of First Presbyterian Church, Daytona Beach; the Daytona Beach Rotary Club; Oceanside Country Club, Ormond Beach; the Halifax River Yacht Club, Daytona Beach; and for his service as a lifeguard along the beaches of Volusia County. Art relished a life of simple living outdoors, stemming from his upbringing in Macon, Georgia, before moving to Daytona Beach in his junior high school years. Our "Old Man & The Sea" was happiest fishing for flounder off of the pier in the Outer Banks of North Carolina or trawling the Intracoastal for pompano. He instilled a love and appreciation for the great outdoors in his family as they spent many summer months together in the cool mountains of western North Carolina, hiking, golfing, gardening, and of course, fishing. Art took humble pride in his bountiful gardens in western North Carolina and at his home in Daytona Beach, often sharing his harvest with neighbors. He showed his love for friends and family frequently with his cooking and barbecuing, especially his secret "Turo" sauce that complemented his smoked turkeys, pork shoulders, and more. Art also had quite a sweet tooth and would bring the librarians his peanut brittle as a means of gratitude for their help in tracking down obscure history books, which he poured over in his free time. The family will hold onto these memories closely as they plan a memorial service for the life of Art Jones at a later date wherein everyone can gather from near and far and safely celebrate the man who was generous of spirit, support, and time.