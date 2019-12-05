Home

R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
386-253-7686
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Arthur Lee Paulk


1940 - 2019
Arthur Lee Paulk Obituary
Arthur Lee Paulk
Jan. 31, 1940 - Nov. 22, 2019
Funeral Services for Mr. Arthur Lee Paulk, 79, Daytona Bch, who passed on November 22, 2019, will be 2 PM, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Luther Hickley, New Birth Worship Center delivering the main eulogy. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5-8 PM, today (Fri, Dec 6) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home and from 1 PM until service time at the church on Saturday. Mr. Paulk was born January 31, 1940 to the late Arthur Paulk and Annie Bell Scott Paulk, in Douglas, GA. He joined the US Army and after discharge, he moved to Daytona Bch, where he met and married Gloria Jean Jones. He was a member of St. Mark Baptist Church where he served as Chairman of the Deacon Board. He retired from Halifax Hospice. He was preceded in death by his wife; daughter, Gracie Abner and sister, Easter Cook. He leaves to cherish his memory, a son, Arthur Paulk, Jr.(Chantal); stepson, Derrell Bradley; stepdaughters: Shirley Robinson (Bruce), Linda Jones; his sister, Mattie Pearl Wilson, all of Daytona Bch; grandchildren, Latanya, Brian, Bruce, Tameka, Jermaury, Byron, Shanna, Kesha, Jeremy, Brittany, Artel, Armondre, Austin, Charlara, Andre; 25 great grandchildren including 2 that he raised, Averyon and Liyah.; nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
