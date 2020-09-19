Arthur "ART" Mikkelsen
Nov. 21, 1930 - Sept. 5, 2020
Arthur G. Mikkelsen (Art), age 89, of Palm Coast, Florida, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2020. He was born in Perth Amboy, lived in Woodbridge and Tinton Falls, NJ until 1993 when he moved to Palm Coast.
Art was a graduate of Perth Amboy High School and received a BA degree from Dallas State College, Texas. In 1949 he joined the U.S. Navy with active service on board the U.S.S. Mt. Olympus, followed by 20 years of service in the Naval Reserve. His business career began at Chevron Oil and Hess Oil companies; then at Cory Mann George Corp.; BP North America and Sealand Maersk, as Vice President for Petroleum Cargoes. In 1993, Art and his wife, Ellie, settled into life in Palm Coast. On September 1, 2020, his lovely wife, Ellie, passed before him. They were married 68 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Jennie Mikkelsen, and his nephew/Godson, Todd Koncsol. Art is survived by his sister, Carol Koncsol and husband, Phil; his nephew, Dean Koncsol; great-nephew, Ryan Koncsol; and great-niece, Lyra Koncsol. Art was a faithful member of the Trinity Presbyterian Church in Palm Coast. He served s a volunteer fireman, and as Fire Commissioner in Tinton Falls, NJ. Art was a Master Mason of Bunnell Lodge; active in Mason service for over 50 years; a member of the
Shriners of North America; and the Flagler County Shrine Club. He was a member of the Palm Coast BPO Elks Lodge, the New Jersey Club and the Flagler Square Club. A private family funeral was held due to restrictions of COVID-19. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com
