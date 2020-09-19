1/
Arthur "Art" Mikkelsen
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur "ART" Mikkelsen
Nov. 21, 1930 - Sept. 5, 2020
Arthur G. Mikkelsen (Art), age 89, of Palm Coast, Florida, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2020. He was born in Perth Amboy, lived in Woodbridge and Tinton Falls, NJ until 1993 when he moved to Palm Coast.
Art was a graduate of Perth Amboy High School and received a BA degree from Dallas State College, Texas. In 1949 he joined the U.S. Navy with active service on board the U.S.S. Mt. Olympus, followed by 20 years of service in the Naval Reserve. His business career began at Chevron Oil and Hess Oil companies; then at Cory Mann George Corp.; BP North America and Sealand Maersk, as Vice President for Petroleum Cargoes. In 1993, Art and his wife, Ellie, settled into life in Palm Coast. On September 1, 2020, his lovely wife, Ellie, passed before him. They were married 68 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Jennie Mikkelsen, and his nephew/Godson, Todd Koncsol. Art is survived by his sister, Carol Koncsol and husband, Phil; his nephew, Dean Koncsol; great-nephew, Ryan Koncsol; and great-niece, Lyra Koncsol. Art was a faithful member of the Trinity Presbyterian Church in Palm Coast. He served s a volunteer fireman, and as Fire Commissioner in Tinton Falls, NJ. Art was a Master Mason of Bunnell Lodge; active in Mason service for over 50 years; a member of the
Shriners of North America; and the Flagler County Shrine Club. He was a member of the Palm Coast BPO Elks Lodge, the New Jersey Club and the Flagler Square Club. A private family funeral was held due to restrictions of COVID-19. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lohman Funeral Home
220 Palm Coast Parkway Southwest
Palm Coast, FL 32137
(386) 449-1100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved