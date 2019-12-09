|
Arthur N. DiJacklin
Feb. 27, 1923 - Dec. 8, 2019
Arthur N. DiJacklin, 96, Port Orange, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019. Mr. DiJacklin, a U. S. Navy veteran of World War II, was born in Philadelphia, PA and moved to Port Orange in 2004 from New Smyrna Beach where he had resided since 1969. He was a supervisor for Aluma Shield, Daytona Beach and enjoyed cabinet making and carpentry. Survivors include two sons, David (Barbara) DiJacklin of Fountain Hills, AZ and Michael (Darlene) DiJacklin of Edgewater; two daughters, Marianne (Jimmy) Lewis of Port Orange and Margie (Gary) Blacksher of Waxahachie, TX; eleven grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Verna L. DiJacklin in 2018. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 AM Friday, December 13, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Smyrna Beach. Military honors will be rendered by members of American Legion Post #285, Edgewater following the Mass. Private cremains burial will be in Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, Mims. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Halifax Health Hospice, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019