Arthur R. Natale


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Arthur R. Natale Obituary
Arthur R. Natale
12/07/1945 - 05/17/2019
It is with great sorrow we said goodbye to Arthur R. Natale on Fri., May 17, 2019 at Advent Health Hospice, Daytona Beach, Fl. Art was 73 years young, free of pain and is resting in the loving arms of his Mom and son, Michael R. Natale who had preceded him and was waiting on the other side. Art served in the US Navy from 1963 to 1970. He leaves behind a loving daughter, Jennifer Gray, son-in-law, Charles Gray, 2 grandsons, Caden and Gaven Gray residing in Austin, Tx., a significant other of 20 years, Becky Hayes of Daytona Beach, Fl., a brother, 6 sisters and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A celebration of life is scheduled for June 29th, to honor his life. To share a memory with the family visit www.BaldwinCremation.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 24 to May 26, 2019
