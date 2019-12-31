|
Arthur "Arty" Romano, Jr.
12/23/1931 - 12/19/2019
Arthur J. "Arty" Romano Jr., 87, of Daytona Beach passed away December 19, 2019. Mr. Romano attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, and served in the Navy during the Korean war. After the war, he found employment with the Florida Road Dept., but his career was made in entertaining tourists. A member of the Showman's Club, locals to the area may remember Arty from the concession games on boardwalk, as he also owned a carnival gaming business and traveled the country with Blue Grass Shows for 25 yrs. He retired in 1993, and loved being a grandfather, great-grandfather, and rock of the family. Arty is survived by his wife, Elizabeth "Karla" Romano; daughter, Karen Romano Adams; grandchildren: Dorian "Alex" (Ciara) Adams, Paul (Audrey) Romano, and Myra Romano; great-grandchildren: Ansley, Eliana, Alara, Chloe, and Clive; nephew, Bruce Woodfall; niece, Mary Lou Daly; great-nephew Ryan Daly and family; and great-niece, Tina Daly Carpenter and family, along with many nieces and nephews. Arty was greeted in Heaven by his parents, Arthur and Louise Romano, son Ladson Romano, sister Ella Woodfall and her husband Richard, and ex-wife Carolyn Williams Romano. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Services entrusted to Pinello Funeral Home. To extend condolences to the family, please visit: www.pinellofuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020