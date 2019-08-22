|
Arthur Walds Jr
August 13, 2019
Arthur "Walds" Jr was the second of 7 children born to Arthur and Mary Alice Walds (both preceded him in death) in Daytona Beach, Fl. Arthur, affectionately known to his family as "Junior" and by others in the community as "Walds", resided in Daytona Beach his entire life. He was retired from Seabreeze High School Maintenance Department. He loved all sports, especially basketball. He was often seen riding his bicycle throughout the community. Arthur departed this life on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the home he shared with a beloved brother, Mark Walds. He will be greatly missed by his siblings, Shirley Hall of Palm Coast, Fl; Calvin Walds (Perlita) of Warner Robins, Ga.; Patricia Wright of South Daytona, Fl; Mark Walds of Daytona Beach, Fl; Mathew Walds (Melissa) of Burgaw, NC; Tyrone Walds of Wayne, MI; Sheryl (Collin) of Hendersonville, TN; nieces Tara, Ashley, Aaniyah, and Bryanna; nephews Juston, Eric, Ernandis, Shaun, Christopher, Collin II, Marcus, Jaydon, and Ashton; and many other family and friends. Calling hours from 5 until 8pm on Friday and services at 11am on Saturday will be held at the Herbert Thompson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Sunset Park Cemetery. Arrangements and Professional services entrusted to Herbert Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
