Home

POWERED BY

Services
Volusia Memorial Funeral Home
4815 Clyde Morris Blvd
Port Orange, FL 32129
(386) 322-5373
Resources
More Obituaries for Asenath Marsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Asenath N. Marsh


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Asenath N. Marsh Obituary
Asenath N.. Marsh
06/26/1942 - 06/29/2019
Asenath N. Marsh, 77, known as "Liz", of Port Orange, Fla. passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Edgewater Care Center. Liz was born in Akron, Ohio on June 26th, 1942. Prior to retiring to Florida in 1994, she was a self-employed accountant. Here, she loved working at the fishing docks in Ponce Inlet checking in customers. She and her husband, Tom, both dedicated more than 20 years volunteering at both Meals on Wheels and the Blind Library. Liz had a love for hosting events, cooking, cats, cruise vacations, and in years past camping and square dancing. She is survived by her husband of 52 yrs., Tom; daughter, Amanda (Tim) O'Krongley; son, Thomas Marsh; grandsons, Hunter Edward O'Krongley and Tyler Marsh O'Krongley. Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 10:00AM at Volusia Memorial Funeral Home-Port Orange, 4815 Clyde Morris Blvd., Port Orange, FL. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 9am until service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. For online condolences go to: www.volusiamemorialfuneral.com.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 1 to July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now