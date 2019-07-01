|
|
Asenath N.. Marsh
06/26/1942 - 06/29/2019
Asenath N. Marsh, 77, known as "Liz", of Port Orange, Fla. passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Edgewater Care Center. Liz was born in Akron, Ohio on June 26th, 1942. Prior to retiring to Florida in 1994, she was a self-employed accountant. Here, she loved working at the fishing docks in Ponce Inlet checking in customers. She and her husband, Tom, both dedicated more than 20 years volunteering at both Meals on Wheels and the Blind Library. Liz had a love for hosting events, cooking, cats, cruise vacations, and in years past camping and square dancing. She is survived by her husband of 52 yrs., Tom; daughter, Amanda (Tim) O'Krongley; son, Thomas Marsh; grandsons, Hunter Edward O'Krongley and Tyler Marsh O'Krongley. Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 10:00AM at Volusia Memorial Funeral Home-Port Orange, 4815 Clyde Morris Blvd., Port Orange, FL. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 9am until service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. For online condolences go to: www.volusiamemorialfuneral.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 1 to July 2, 2019