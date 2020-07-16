Ashley Nicole MerrittMarch 18, 1985 - July 12, 2020On Sunday, July 12, 2020, my loving daughter, Ashley Nicole Merritt, passed away at the age of 35. Ashley was born on Monday, March 18, 1985, in Daytona Beach, FL to Alanza and Brenda Merritt. Ashley loved music and people, she was known for her infectious smile and her kind and compassionate spirit, and her love for her family. She was preceded in death by her father, Alanza Merritt, 111; Grandmother, Rosa Lee Woods and her grandfather, Alanza (Big Al) Merritt. Ashley is survived by her mother, Brenda Merritt, Daytona Beach, FL; grandmother, Clara Brown; brother, Donteil Karl Campbell, both of Palatka, FL and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and her caregivers.