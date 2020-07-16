1/1
Ashley Nicole Merritt
1985 - 2020
Ashley Nicole Merritt
March 18, 1985 - July 12, 2020
On Sunday, July 12, 2020, my loving daughter, Ashley Nicole Merritt, passed away at the age of 35. Ashley was born on Monday, March 18, 1985, in Daytona Beach, FL to Alanza and Brenda Merritt. Ashley loved music and people, she was known for her infectious smile and her kind and compassionate spirit, and her love for her family. She was preceded in death by her father, Alanza Merritt, 111; Grandmother, Rosa Lee Woods and her grandfather, Alanza (Big Al) Merritt. Ashley is survived by her mother, Brenda Merritt, Daytona Beach, FL; grandmother, Clara Brown; brother, Donteil Karl Campbell, both of Palatka, FL and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and her caregivers.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
386-253-7686
