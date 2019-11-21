Home

R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
386-253-7686
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Beville Road Church of Christ
850 Beville Road
Daytona Beach, FL
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
RJ Gainous Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Beville Road Church of Christ
850 Beville Road
Daytona Beach, FL
Audrey Jones Houston


1957 - 2019
Audrey Jones Houston Obituary
Audrey Jones Houston
Dec. 28, 1957 - Nov. 15, 2019
Funeral services for Mrs. Audrey Jones Houston, 61, who passed on Friday, November 15, 2019, will be 10 AM Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Beville Road Church of Christ, 850 Beville Road, Daytona Beach, FL, with Brother Clarence E. Bell, Seventeenth Street Church of Christ, Sanford, FL, will deliver the main eulogy. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5-8 PM today (Fri, Nov. 22) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home, Inc. and from 9 AM until service time at the church on Saturday. A baby girl named Audrey Mae Jones was born on December 28, 1957 to the late Doris Jones and Smith C. Jones in Daytona Beach, FL. She attended Mainland Senior High School and graduated from Daytona Beach Community College and later became an outstanding In-House Childcare Provider. Mrs. Houston obeyed the Gospel of Christ under the teaching of the late Brother Lucas Israel of Jacksonville, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents: Smith C. Jones and Doris Jones; 1 brother: Smith E. Jones; 2 sisters: Deloris Williamson and Dorothy Murphy. She is survived by her husband, Leroy; 4 sons: Jerome and Gerald Walker, Leroy, Jr., and Denzel, all of Daytona Beach; 2 daughters: Kenyetta Jones and Sada' Houston, both of Daytona Beach; 2 stepdaughters: Tameka President (Lawrence), MD and Latasha Houston, Daytona Beach; 14 grandchildren; 1 brother: Rufus Jones; 2 sisters: Jacalyn and Daisy Jones, all of Daytona Beach; a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
