Audrey Joyce Maino

Dec. 19, 1936 - Oct. 23, 2020

Grand Ma Joy, as known by her family and friends, passed away peacefully at home overlooking her majestic river view. She has joined our Lord God in heaven. Grand Ma Joy was a transplant from western PA. She and her family moved to Florida to pursue The American Dream. She owned, managed and worked in the hospitality industry, making friends over the years. She has made many friends along the way. Grand Ma Joy enjoyed her life on the river with her family and friends. She enjoyed playing the organ for the church. She was a member of the Baptist Church of Edgewater. Joy is survived by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren here in Central Florida. Family, friends and relatives who wish to celebrate her life are asked to contribute on her behalf to The Breast Cancer Awareness of Volusia County.



