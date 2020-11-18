1/1
Audrey Joyce Maino
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Audrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Audrey Joyce Maino
Dec. 19, 1936 - Oct. 23, 2020
Grand Ma Joy, as known by her family and friends, passed away peacefully at home overlooking her majestic river view. She has joined our Lord God in heaven. Grand Ma Joy was a transplant from western PA. She and her family moved to Florida to pursue The American Dream. She owned, managed and worked in the hospitality industry, making friends over the years. She has made many friends along the way. Grand Ma Joy enjoyed her life on the river with her family and friends. She enjoyed playing the organ for the church. She was a member of the Baptist Church of Edgewater. Joy is survived by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren here in Central Florida. Family, friends and relatives who wish to celebrate her life are asked to contribute on her behalf to The Breast Cancer Awareness of Volusia County.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved