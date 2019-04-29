Home

Audrey L. Kirkpatrick

Audrey L. Kirkpatrick Obituary
Audrey L. Kirkpatrick
August 5, 1931 - April 27, 2019
Audrey L. Kirkpatrick, age 87, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Ocean View Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, New Smyrna Beach.
Born in Winter Haven to Aubrey Melvin and Leota A. Pearl Taylor Kirkpatrick, Miss Kirkpatrick was a lifelong resident, Professor of Sociology at several colleges, affiliated and active with Alpha Delta Pi and Daughters of the American Revolution.
Miss Kirkpatrick is survived by her nephew, Bill Lockman of Sylva, North Carolina.
Private Graveside Service will be held at Sea Pines Memorial Gardens, Edgewater.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Halifax Health Hospice, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129.
Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019
