|
|
Audrey M. Umbach
Feb. 21, 1926 - Jan. 11, 2020
Funeral Services celebrating the life of Audrey M. Umbach, 93, of Palm Coast will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Mark's by the Sea Evangelical Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Parkway NE., Palm Coast, FL. Interment in Canaveral National Cemetery will be on Tuesday, January 28 at 1:30 PM. The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 26 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM in the chapel of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home, 511 Old Kings Road S. Flagler Beach. Audrey, a resident of Palm Coast since 1986 coming from Dix Hills, NY, passed away January 11, 2020 at the Market Street Memory Care Residence in Palm Coast. She was born on February 21, 1926 in Scranton PA, the daughter of the late Rev. Bernhardt and Martha Schmidt Bohrer. While living on Long Island, she worshiped and joyfully sang in the choir at St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Farmingdale, NY where her father served for many years as Pastor. She later moved to Dix Hills and became a member, and then choir director, for St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Dix Hills, NY. After moving to Palm Coast, she joined St. Mark's by the Sea Lutheran Church and was well known for many years as a faithful member and their choir director. Audrey also enjoyed singing with the Flagler County Choral Arts Society. She and her husband, Al were volunteers for 20 years for Florida Lakewatch on Ribbon Lake in Palm Coast. Preceding her in death was her husband of 70 years, Albert H. Umbach in 2018. She is survived by her son, Kurt A. Umbach and his wife Cathy of Palm Coast, her daughter, Dr. Joy Umbach-Gundersen and her husband Dr. Cameron Gundersen of Los Angeles CA, two grandsons, David Grimm and his wife Sandra and Jason Grimm and his wife Shannon and eight great grandchildren; Adam, Luke, Maggie, Annemarie Audrey (Her namesake) Peter, Jocelyn, Xavier, and Nethanel. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Marks by the Sea Lutheran Church or Flagler Audubon Society ([email protected]). Arrangements are in the care and trust of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020