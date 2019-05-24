Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lohman Funeral Homes - Ormond Beach
733 W. Granada Blvd.
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
386-673-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Lohmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey S. Lohmann

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Audrey S. Lohmann Obituary
Audrey S. Lohmann
05/18/2019
Audrey S. Lohmann, 86, a resident of Volusia County for over 50 years, passed away May 18, 2019. A service will be held in her honor on June 1, 2019, at 1:00 pm at The Church of the Holy Child, 1225 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach. Audrey will be remembered for her decades of service to The Church of the Holy Child. Her hobbies and interests were rooted in her time spent with her Holy Child family; there was no task to big or too small, from Altar Guild to spaghetti dinners, from Vestry to pancake breakfasts…A dedicated Army wife, a loving mother and an awesome grandmother/great-grandmother, Audrey is survived by her husband of 66 years, Richard F. Lohmann, her two sons, Blair S. Lohmann (Cindy), Gary R. Lohmann (Kim) and her daughter Jackie Kane (Kevin), her five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Audrey - always blooming where she is planted – De Colores. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 24 to May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now