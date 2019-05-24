|
|
Audrey S. Lohmann
05/18/2019
Audrey S. Lohmann, 86, a resident of Volusia County for over 50 years, passed away May 18, 2019. A service will be held in her honor on June 1, 2019, at 1:00 pm at The Church of the Holy Child, 1225 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach. Audrey will be remembered for her decades of service to The Church of the Holy Child. Her hobbies and interests were rooted in her time spent with her Holy Child family; there was no task to big or too small, from Altar Guild to spaghetti dinners, from Vestry to pancake breakfasts…A dedicated Army wife, a loving mother and an awesome grandmother/great-grandmother, Audrey is survived by her husband of 66 years, Richard F. Lohmann, her two sons, Blair S. Lohmann (Cindy), Gary R. Lohmann (Kim) and her daughter Jackie Kane (Kevin), her five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Audrey - always blooming where she is planted – De Colores. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 24 to May 26, 2019