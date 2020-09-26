Augustine (Bud) CampbellJune 16, 1933 - Sept. 20, 2020Bud, 87, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side. Born June 16, 1933 in Scranton, Pa., to the late William and Mary Campbell. He was raised by his grandparents, Augustine, and Cecilia McGuire. Bud served honorably in the Navy during the Korean War. After his service, Bud married Alice (Regula), a marriage that would last 63 years. They moved to Connecticut, settling in Wolcott to raise their family for the next 35 years. He spent his working career as a Quality Control Supervisor at Highland Mfg. in Waterbury, Ct. Eventually, he and his wife settled in Palm Coast, FL for the duration of his retirement. He was an avid golfer and bowler. He especially enjoyed watching sports, particularly his NY Yankees and NY Giants. He belonged to the American Legion of Bunnell and the Knights of Columbus of Santa Marie Del Mar where he enjoyed calling bingo and being an usher for the church. Bud is survived by his wife (Alice) and his children Paul (Dawn) San Antonio Tx., Stephen (Donna) Scottsdale, Az., Joseph (Laurie) Tabernacle, NJ, Michael (Rackel) Glendale, Ca., Ann, Ocala Fl., Christopher, Palm Coast, Fl. and his brother Thomas, Biglerville, Pa. He also leaves 12 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. "His infectious laugh will be sadly missed by all of us". A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on October 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church.Condolences may be sent to the following email, budski1@att.net. The family of Mr. Campbell entrusted the arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations.