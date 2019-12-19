Home

Azalee Sharpe Teague


1916 - 2019
Azalee Sharpe Teague Obituary
Azalee Sharpe Teague
Sept. 15, 1916 - Dec.11, 2019
Funeral services for Mother Azalee Sharpe Teague, 103, who passed on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 will be 11 AM Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Pentecost Church Of God, 458 Arthur Street, Daytona Beach, FL, Bishop Dr. Timothy King, Sr., pastor. Bishop Phillip King, Sr., delivering the main eulogy. Interment will follow in Mt. Ararat Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5-8 PM today (Fri, Dec.20) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home and from 10 AM until service time at the church on Saturday. Mother Azalee Teague was born September 15, 1916 in Pierce County. Mother Teague was married to the late Oscar Teague. She loved people and especially her family. Her congenial character won a place in the hearts of those privileged to have known her. Mother Teague was preceded in death by her parents; a son, two sisters, two brothers, two grandsons, and a granddaughter. She leaves to cherish her memory, two sons: David Horne and Larry Hill; two daughters: Helen Freeman and Fennie Johnson; church daughter: Pastor Vernetta King; 19 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; 39 great great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
