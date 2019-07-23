Home

Barbara A. Czekaj


1934 - 2019
Barbara A. Czekaj Obituary
Barbara A. Czekaj
March 3, 1934 - July 21, 2019
Barbara A. Czekaj, 85, of Port Orange FL passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Barbara was born in Bronx, NY on March 3, 1934 to Jerome and Emily Havrda. She is survived by her children: Barbara and her husband Michael Augun, Edward, Mary, Regina and her husband Jim Callahan; two grandchildren, James and Quinlan Callahan; and her brothers, Jerome Havrda and Charles Havrda. Barbara retired to Florida in 1998 and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to please consider donating in Barbara's memory to: Fairgreen Assisted Living, 1150 Wayne Ave., New Smyrna Beach FL 32168. Services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, July 26th at Shannon Maloney Funeral Home in Port Orange, FL. Barbara will be buried at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, alongside her late husband Edward. To express condolences to the family, please visit: www.shannonmaloneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 23 to July 24, 2019
