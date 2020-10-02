1/1
Barbara A. Izzarelli, 60, of Ormond Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at AdventHealth Hospital, Daytona Beach. She was born June 17, 1960 in Norwich, Connecticut to William and Irene (Bowza) Wellington. Barbara was a Professional Home Mom. She was an avid pool player and bingo player. She loved the beach, sitting by the pool catching a tan, she enjoyed cooking and baking and riding on the back of her fiancé's Harley. Barbara was loved by so many, as she loved her family, doggies, and friends with her whole heart. Barbara is survived by her children, David and Ann Marie Izzarelli of Ormond Beach, Anthony and Jessica Izzarelli of Voluntown, CT, Douglas and Kiesha Izzarelli of Ormond Beach, Jennifer and Dennis Hebert of Deland, FL; her Best Friend of 47 years, David Izzarelli and his wife Melissa; her Fiancé, Sam "Sam I am"; seven grandchildren, Allia, Emma, David III, Breanna, Joseph, Shawn and Brandon. A Funeral Services will be celebrated on Monday, October 5th at 2:00 pm at Lohman Funeral Home; 733 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Entombment will follow at Volusia Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Barbara's memory to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lohman Funeral Homes - Ormond Beach
733 W. Granada Blvd.
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
386-673-1100
